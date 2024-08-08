Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

Jason Lee Nichols, 49, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Mitchel Vincent Ballard, 46, Lebanon, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean Nation, 32, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Jakoby O. Livers, 20, Bardstown, no seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephany Annmarie Fields, 54, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Frank Johnson, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

LaDonna Yvette Litsey, 39, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-