Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

Jeffrey Keith Holt, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. Bond total is $6,000 cash. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stacie Lynn Stevens, 51, Bardstown, failure to appear (5 counts); failure to comply with sex offender registration; serving parole violation warrant. Bond total is $275 cash. Booked at 1:06 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Devonte Perez Grundy, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $203 cash. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David Allen Marshall, 47, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 7:07 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheyanne Nicole Thompson, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 7:24 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cody Lee Collett, 26, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $159 cash. Booked at 8:11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Joseph Murray, 54, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephen Michael Thompson, 37, Wooster, Ohio, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Joel Hillard, 26, Campbellsville, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 44, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Scott Webb, 50, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

