Video: Crystal Rogers co-defendant fires his attorney at Thursday hearing

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 — Steve Lawson, a co-defendant in the Crystal Rogers case, fired his attorney at the start of a hearing in Nelson Circuit Court on Thursday. The hearing was supposed to consider motions by Lawson’s attorney, Ted Lavitt of Lebanon, but Lawson’s request for new counsel stopped the proceedings.

Lawson and his son, Joey Lawson, were on the court docket in reference to motions filed on their behalf by their respective attorneys. Steve Lawson appeared in court in person, while his son appeared by Zoom. Running time: About 11 minutes, 28 seconds.

-30-