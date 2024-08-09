Obituary: Ossie Alan ‘Ozzie’ Marshall Sr., 67, Boston

Ossie Alan “Ozzie” Marshall Sr., 67, of Boston, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at University Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 9, 1956, to the late Ardith Sr. and Hattie Hardin Marshall. He served in the U. S. Army. After the service, he became a truck driver and a farmer.

He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and uncle.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ardith Marshall Jr. and John Harrison Marshall.

He is survived by three sons, Ronald Dean Jeffries of Woodlawn, Ossie Alan Marshall Jr., and James Ardith Marshall, both of Boston; three sisters, Brenda Lee (Danny) Goodpaster of Boston, Lorene (Allen) Bauer of Hodgenville, and Laura (Tony) Shoemate of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Travis Marshall and Christopher Marshall, both of Boston; three grandchildren, Nick Jeffries, Jaden Jeffries, and Sky Simpson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is in the Marshall family cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

