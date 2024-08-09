Obituary: Jaeniva Jae’lieh Young, 7 weeks

Jaeniva Jae’lieh Young , 7 weeks old, died suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at her home in Hodgenville surrounded by family.

She was born June 17, 2024, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

She is survived by her parents, Justin John Young and Rebekiah Nichole Johnson; one sister, Jaekiah Jae’elle Young; and her great-grandmother, Becky Blanford.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, all services will be private.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

-30-