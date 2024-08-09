Obituary: James Louis ‘Shorty’ Cahoe, 91, New Haven

James Louis “Shorty” Cahoe, 91, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at his home. He was born March 5, 1933, in New Haven to the late John Harlan and Susan Ada Smith Cahoe. He was a loving brother and uncle. He was a lifetime member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Reiter and Elizabeth Christine Blandford; and one brother, William H. “Bill” Cahoe.

He is survived by two sisters, Ruth Rosaline “Rosie Thompson and Margaret Mary (Joe) Boone both of New Haven; two brothers, Albert C. ‘Happy” (Rose Ann) Cahoe of Shepherdsville and Edwin Eugene “Genie” (Mary Catherine) Cahoe of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

