Obituary: Norman James Pointer, 82, Bardstown

Norman James Pointer, 82, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Pointer; three children, Rachel (Marc) Umlas, Rohan Pointer, and Sarah (Sean) Hopen; and eight grandchildren, Olivia, Jordan, Uma, Nathaniel, Elliot, Hannah, Max, Minerva and Julien.

The family requests no flowers.

Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations in his memory to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-