Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024

Alfred Willis Madden Jr., 30, Willisburg, failure to appear (6 counts). Bond total is $9,000 cash. Booked at 9:49 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Eugene Reece, 40, Campbellsville, stalking, second-degree; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, third-degreee. No bond. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Aug. 9, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-