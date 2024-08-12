Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 10-11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024

Brian Christopher Mattingly, 51, Bardstown,probation violation (felony offense)(2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or required disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to appear. Bond is $9,500 cash, $250 unsecured. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessica Rae Babbs, 38, Lexington, assault, fourth-degree (child abuse); prescription controlled substance not In proper container. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David William Parrent, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bon is $5,000 surety, $500 cash. Booked at 8:06 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Pauline L. Crawford, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024

Jonathan Paul Robbins, 21, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Richard Brady, 33, Elizabethtown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; reckless driving; no operators license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; possession of marijuana; improper passing; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Marie Dyess, 33, Bardstown, reckless driving; no registration plates; improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; disregarding stop sign; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-