Obituary: Charlie ‘Bubba’ Hayden, 42, Lexington

Charlie “Bubba” Hayden, 42, of Lexington, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. He was born July 28, 1982, in Louisville and worked for Firefighter Move U.

CHARLIE “BUBBA” HAYDEN

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Allen Hayden; the father who raised him, Rick Miller; and his grandparents, Clyde and Edna Kidd.

He is survived by two sons, Jansen Hayden and Tylan Hayden; his mother, Debbie Miller; two sisters, Misty McMichael (Adam) and Stephanie Wilson (Jeremy); several nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with James Miller officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

