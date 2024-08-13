Obituary: Glenn A. Brown, 83, Bardstown

Glenn A. Brown, 83, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at Signature Health Care at Colonial. He was born June 6, 1941 in Nelson County. He was a retired farmer and an veteran of the U.S. Army.

GLENN A. BROWN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan E. and Annette Cull Brown; and one brother, Bruce Brown.

He is survived by one son, Robert Brown; one grandson, Marcus Brown; one niece, Lanette Brown; one nephew, Jonathan (Carry) Brown and their children, Ty and Hadley.

The funeral is noon Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Donor’s Favorite Charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

