Obituary: Edward Glenn VanMeter, 42, Bloomfield

Edward Glenn VanMeter, 42, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cadiz. He was born Aug. 5, 1982, in Shelbyville to Patricia Ann Nation and Edward Glenn VanMeter Sr. He was an employee of Pope Lawn Care and was a member of Southeast Christian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking his dog, Abby.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Glenn VanMeter, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia VanMeter of Bloomfield; his fiancé, Denise Vicencio; and two brothers, Timothy Ray Greer (Robin Kovacs) and Tracy Lynn Greer, both of Bloomfield.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

