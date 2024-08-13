Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

David Mitchell Lucas, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $365 cash.

Booked at 11:02 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Channing McClain Inghram, 26, Chaplin, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash.

Booked at 1:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rocky Lee Breedlove, 60, Hamilton, Ohio, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:22 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Lee Tucker, 55, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $173 cash. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jerry Robert Swartz Jr., 51, Indianapolis, Ind., contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Timothy Ryan Merriman, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Hayley Dawn Minor, 25, Mount Washington, criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-