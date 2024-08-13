Obituary: Larry Bryan, 57, New Haven

Larry Bryan, 57, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Aug. 15, 1966, in Bardstown. He worked for the Ford Motor Company where he also enjoyed his work friends. He was an avid fan of UK basketball, NASCAR, the Pittsburg Steelers and 1980s rock music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Dick Bryan; one brother-in-law, Jimmy Rogers; and one nephew, Michael Paul Rogers.

LARRY BRYAN

He is survived by five sisters, Doris Boone (Lambert), Mary Hicks (Steve), Donna Bryan, Renee Rogers (Mickey) and Melinda Rogers; six brothers, Jimmy Bryan, Neil Bryan, Bruce Bryan (Tracy), Keith Bryan (Terry), Mike Bryan and Charles Bryan; and several nieces and nephew.

The graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at St. Thomas Cemetery with Deacon Arnold Downs officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Brown Cancer Center, 529 S. Jackson Street, Louisville, KY 40202.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-