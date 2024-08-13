Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 | Posted by

Obituary: James ‘David’ Maggard, 30, Hodgenville

James “David” Maggard, 30, of Hodgenville, died Aug. 9, 2024, at his home. He was a self-employed mechanic and a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

JAMES “DAVID” MAGGARD

He is survived by his parents, James and Linda Newton Maggard; two sons, Elijah James Maggard and Wyatt Maxum Maggard; one sister, Amy Maggard Johnson; three brothers, William Jeremy Mattingly, Joseph Matthew Mattingly and Michael Maggard.

All services will be private.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments are closed

Subscribe to get new posts in your email!