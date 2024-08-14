Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

John Robert Gray, 41, Mount Sherman, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Andres Garcia, 22, Salvisa, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Aug. 13, 2024.

Desi Arnold Alcorn, 69, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, by the Lebanon Police Department.

William Wesley Sheckles, 39, Bardstown, violations of condition of release. No bond. Booked at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph C. Thompson, 21, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. under the age of 21. No bond. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

