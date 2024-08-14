Obituary: Joseph Carl Castell, 66, Bardstown

Joseph Carl Castell, 66, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 11, 1958, in Louisville to the late Carl Castell and Theda Perkins.

JOSEPH CARL CASTELL

He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran with 34 years of service. He enjoyed golf and good Bourbon, and loved being a papaw. He was a member of Vet Connect, Sub Vets, and was a charter member of Nelson County VFW Post 12229. He was also a member of America Legion Post 121.

He is survived by his wife, Marcher Anderson Castell; 2 daughters, Erin Castell and Megan (Sean Cassidy) Castell, both of Woodbridge, Va.; one son, Sean Castell of Woodbridge, Va.; two sisters, Joyce Weller (Leonard Horn) of California and Mary Lynn (Gene) Stathas of Versailles; two brothers, Jimmy (Joan) Watts of Cox’s Creek and Carl Castell Jr of Pennsylvania; one grandchild, Madison Cassidy; and several nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, and 8:300-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to VFW Post 12229, P.O. Box 196, Bardstown, KY 400004 or The Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park via HTTPS://BNCVETPARK.ORG

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-