Obituary: Sandy Back Cole, 72, Boston

Sandy Back Cole, 72, of Boston, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at her home. She was born Feb. 10, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio. She retired from South Eastern Career Center.

SANDY BACK COLE

She was best know to everyone as Mamaw Sandy. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren, and she was proud of all of them. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Cole; her parents, Orville and Juanita Back; one sister, Kathy Hagan; two brothers, Gary Dale Back and Darrell Back; and one sister-in-law, Jean Back.

She is survived by three daughter, Cynthia Hawkins, Vickie (Kevin) Bryan, and Wanda (Nathan) Tingle; one sister, Ann Bryan; two brothers, Junior Back and Sammie Back; 11 grandchildren, Erika Villar, Austin Hawkins, Dakota Hawkins, Derek Koch, Samantha Call, Garrett Koch, Rebecca Tingle, Tyler Tingle, Hope Tingle, Brooke Bryan, and Courtney Hamilton; 18 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Bella.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with the Rev. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is in the Marshall Family Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-