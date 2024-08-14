Obituary: Ralph Norris ‘Buddy’ Goode, 81, Cox’s Creek

Ralph Norris “Buddy” Goode, 81, of Cox’s Creek died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, and went to his heavenly home. He was born March 9, 1943, in Washington County to the late Ralph and Mae Weatherly Goode.

He was a retired 34-year employee of General Electric. He was a farmer. He loved nature and the outdoors and enjoyed being on the farm with his farm buddy, Alvin the cat.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Wilma Curtsinger; and two brothers, Larry Goode and Grover Goode.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Brenda Snow Goode; one daughter, Angela (Michael) Smith of Taylorsville; one son, Troy Donovan (Jessica) Goode of Taylorsville; three grandsons, Brennan Smith, Blake Smith, and Gavin Goode; two sisters, Beverly Yates of Macon, Ga. and Janet Farley of Mount Washington; and several nieces, nephews, sister and brother-in-laws.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in St. Michael Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at the funerla home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

