Obituary: James Lee ‘Bucky’ Ice, 75, Bardstown

James Lee “Bucky” Ice, 75, a lifelong resident of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Oct. 12, 1948, in Bardstown to the late James “Jimmy” and Aline Jury Ice.

JAMES LEE “BUCKY” ICE

He was the proud owner of Ice’s Produce. He was a phenomenal truck driver, and was of the Catholic faith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and served with the Charlie Battery 2nd Battalion 138th Field Artillery Unit in Vietnam. He was one of the “Sons of Bardstown.” He loved his family and dog, Simon, with all of his heart.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Ann Simpson, Elaine Hamilton, and infant Ellen Marie Ice.

He is survived by four daughters, Kim (Rob) Blanford, Jennifer (Chuck) Reid, Patricia (Travis) Ice, all of Bardstown, and Sheila (Billy) Fegett of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two sisters, Betty Williams of Cox’s Creek and Jan (Robert) Terrell of Georgetown; seven grandchildren, Devin (Janna) Ice, Devan (Ashley) Reid, Alex Reid, Tristan Jones, Dylan Fegett, Katelyn Blanford, and Taylor Jones; and three great-grandchildren, Ainslee, Anniston, and Eli.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

A bereavement dinner is to be held at the American Legion Post 121 at 206 W. Broadway in Bardstown immediately following the funeral. In honor of Bucky, you are welcome to bring a dish or donation; food can be brought to the American Legion Post after 10 a.m. Friday.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-