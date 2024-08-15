Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024

Caleb Aaron White, 27, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Jerome Lydian, 44, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dennis Wayne Kliessendorff, 48, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Robert Cundiff, 27, Hodgenville, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Patrick Cecil, 44, Mount Washington, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Daniel Rushing, 32, Statesboro, Ga., 39461, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

