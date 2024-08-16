Nelson County Jail Logs –Aug. 15-16, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

Laurren Brooke Rose, 32, Chaplin, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, first-degree; menacing; resisting arrest. Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Conor Wayne Creekmore, 28, Hodgenville, receiving stolen property, $500 to less than $1,000 value; possession of drug paraphernalia; promotion contraband, first-degree; trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, third-degree (2 counts); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug. No bond. Booked at 12:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Rickie Joseph Hovious, 58, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jalee Edward Humphrey, 39, Stanford, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Dean Nation, 23, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Daniels, 55, Harrodsburg, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

James Scott Jewell, 58, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:33 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-