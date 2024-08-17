Obituary: Brenda Nelson, 67, New Hope

BRENDA NELSON

Brenda Nelson, 67, of New Hope, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at her home. She was born in New Albany, Ind.

She worked at a cabinet shop sander. She was a singer and songwriter who tried her hand in Nashville. But being a mother was a bigger calling. She loved to dance and was always dedicated to doing her best at work.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella Brown and Robert Nelson.

She is survived by two daughters, Stella McMillian of Bardstown and Lisa Morley (John) of New Hope; one sister, Mary Lou Wills; one brother; seven grandchildren, Jacob Lucas, Jeremiah McMillian, James Morley, Bradley Hoback, Hunter Hoback, John Morley II and Kasey Morley; a bonus sister, Diana Boutt; a bonus daughter, Brandy Taylor.

There will be a private family ceremony at a later date.

-30-