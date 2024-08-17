Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

James Scott Jewell, 58, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:33 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Dale Bowman, 56, unknown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked dat 11:22 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Ricardo Carmona, 31, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-