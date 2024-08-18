Nelson County Gazette — Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024

Tiffany Morgan Whitis, 37, Frankfort, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $700 cash. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erica Renee Cook, 40, Bardstown, obstructing governmental operations. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dalton Garrett Lawson, 28, Upton, reckless driving; following another vehicle too closely; no registration receipt; no registration plate; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrea Renee Hall, 21, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree; strangulation, second-degree (domestic violence related); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Tyler Druin, 37, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation second-degree (domestic violence related); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-