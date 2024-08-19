Obituary: Willis Asher, AD4DX, 94, Asher

Willis Asher, 94, of Asher, peacefully died passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Medical Center in Hazard. He was born March 7 1930, in Louellen. He was the son of the late Hobert and Sophia Collett Asher.

WILLIS ASHER, AD4DX

He led a remarkable career in electronic engineering, starting as a dedicated educator at the Harlan Vocational and Technical College, where he imparted his knowledge of electronics for six years. Later, he ventured into a successful self-employment journey that spanned 21 years, leaving a lasting impact on those he worked with and mentored.

A man known for his kind and warm smile, he also served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his country. His passion for Amateur Radio and computer activities brought him joy outside of his professional life, showcasing his diverse interests and skills.

Among his proudest accomplishments was his involvement in the world of Amateur Radio, where he achieved the status of an Extra Class operator after starting as a Novice in 1985. His call sign, AD4DX, became synonymous with his dedication and expertise in the field, having connected with enthusiasts from various corners of the globe. He worked all states in the US, except for Hawaii and Alaska.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, Eddie Asher, Willis Dean Asher and Billy Ray Asher; one sister, Lucy Chrusciel; and four brothers, Robert Collett, Ralph Collett, Beldon Asher, and Edward Asher.

He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Theresa Shepherd (Michael); one sister, Nancy Asher; one daughter-in-law, Deanna Asher; one brother, Waldon Asher; five grandchildren Jeremy Asher (Cheryl), Jason Hacker, James Hacker, Sharon Pelfrey (David) and Natasha Williams (Justin); five great-grandchildren, Carter Asher, Maddie Pelfrey, Zachary Pelfrey, Connor Williams, and Dawson Sizemore; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and many, many friends in the Amateur Radio community.

The funeral was noon Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Ralph Brown officiating.

Burial was in the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery Southeast with full military honors observed by the Leslie County D.A.V. Chapter #133.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests expressions of sympathy take place in form of donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

The Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

