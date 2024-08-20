Obituary: Marilyn Lois Ulery, 73, New Haven

Marilyn Lois Ulery, 73, of New Haven, formerly of Mount Washington, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Baptist Health. She was the former Marilyn Redmon, a 1969 graduate of Seneca High School, a former member of Mount Washington Lioness Club and attended CCLC Church of Taylorsville. She loved anything Elvis, was a founding member of Pink Cadillac Elvis Club of Kentucky, and enjoyed working with Shannon’s DJ.

MARILYN LOIS ULERY

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her parents, William and Hazel Mae Redmon; and one brother, Kevin Redmon.

She is survived by two sons, Shane Ulery (Renee) and Shannon Ulery (Kristie); one sister, Carolyn Dunaway; one brother, Darrell Redmon; eight grandchildren, Danielle, William, Abby, Bradlee, Lexi, Trenten, Landen, and Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Wesson and Bailee.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts in her memory may be given to the donor’s favorite charity.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

