Obituary: Sue Elizabeth Wells, 97, Cox’s Creek

Sue Elizabeth Wells, 97, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was a former homemaker and farmer, a member of Riverview Baptist Church, where she served as church treasurer for more than 50 years, and in more recent years, she was a TV personality for Kaufman and Stigger, PLLC, TV commercials as attorney Cara Stigger’s real mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Lona McGill; her loving husband of 37 years, James A. Wells Sr.; one daughter, Jo Mann; one sister, Mary Dot Dennis; and one son-in-law, Ronnie Kelien.

She is survived by three daughters, Betsy Kelien, Jana Lyons (Jim), and Cara Stigger (Bruce); one son, James A. “Allen” Wells Jr. (Kathy); one son-in-law, Garry Mann; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Crusade for Children, Twisted Pink, or Riverview Baptist Church.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

