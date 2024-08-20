Obituary: John Decker Day, 94

JOHN DECKER DAY

John Decker Day, 94, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Seneca Place. He had been fighting a lengthy illness and defied the odds at all corners.

He was born and raised in Waterford. He lived a very interesting life and met every challenge with vigor and determination. He tried his luck at many tasks, including commercial pilot, crop duster, stunt pilot, home inspector, coal mine blaster, concrete ready-mix, NT project manager, and several others. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He had a fondness for beautiful planes and fast women, and also enjoyed an occasional taste of the nectar.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vena Shelburne; his father, Walter Day; one brother, Wilford Day; a stillborn brother; and six ex-wives.

A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the Aero Club, 3333 Roger E. Schupp Street, Louisville, KY 402

