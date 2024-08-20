Obituary: Edith May Brown Finch, 89, Bardstown

Edith May Brown Finch, 89, of Bardstown, formerly of La Grange and Louisville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. She was born Sept. 11, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Alphonsus and Florence Rose Bond Brown.

EDITH MAY BROWN FINCH

She was a Catholic by faith and a current member of Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral. She faithfully served in various ministries at St. Columba and St. Denis in Louisville, and Immaculate Conception in La Grange.

Before her retirement, she was a beautician and salon manager in Louisville for more than 40 years. She was a beautiful, loving, energetic, and friendly soul who dedicated her entire life to serving her Lord, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also passionate about quilting and loved to see the expression on people’s faces when she gifted them with one of her treasures.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter B. “Pete” Finch Jr.; one great-grandson, Tate Finch, and six siblings, Clara Ann Brown Hines, Mary Josephine Brown, William Francis Brown, Robert Anthony Brown, John Lewis Brown, and Malcolm Leo Brown.

She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Davis (Gordon) of Lexington and Paula Thompson (George) of Cox’s Creek; three sons, Steven Finch (Connie) of Bardstown, Donald Finch (Lisa) of Louisville, and Thomas Finch (Linda) of La Grange; four sisters, Rose Mary “Rosie” Hynes, Teresa Tabor, Mary Jo “Joey” Barry, and Jean “Jeanie” Prather; three brothers, Charles Brown, Samuel Brown, and the Rev. Benedict Brown; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass was Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, Saint Lawrence Catholic Church with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Christopher Davis, Caleb Finch, Jameson Finch, David Finch, Paul Thompson, and Jonathan Finch.

Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters: Courtney Taylor, Renee Kilty, Rebekah Braun, Jacquelyn Kiekhefer, and Annalise Finch.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Hospice of Nelson County.

Louisville Memorial Gardens West Funeral Home in Louisville was in charge of arrangements.

-30-