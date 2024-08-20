Obituary: Joseph Julian ‘Joe’ McGimsey, 71, New Haven

Joseph Julian “Joe” McGimsey, 71, of New Haven, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at his home. He was a retired truck driver.

JOSEPH JULIAN “JOE” MCGIMSEY

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth McGimsey; and one brother, Rick McGimsey.

He is survived by three sisters, Sheilah Conlan (Pat), Patrice Ball (Bobby), and Nikki Nedved (Mike); and one brother, William Scott McGimsey.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.

-30-