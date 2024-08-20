Obituary: Juliene Jo Pike, 70, New Haven

Juliene Jo Pike, 70, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of the American Legion Post 121 Ladies Auxillary.

JULIENE JO PIKE

She is survived by her husband, Joe Guerra; two children, Carl and Cindy; one sister, Grace; and two grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-