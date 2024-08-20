Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 18-19, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024

Bradley Shain Winsor, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $550 cash. Booked at 6:07 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tiffany Linette Chesser, 35, Bardstown, endangering the welfare of a minor. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, Aug. 19, 2024

James Robert Reed, 41, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $6,723.39 cash. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); violation of conditions of release; operating on a suspended operator’s license. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donald Langoon Baker, 26, West Point, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Aaron White, 27, Boston, no tail lamps; no registration plates; operating on a revoked operator’s license; possession controlled substantial first-degree (heroin). No bond. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tracy Lynn Howell, 46, Butler, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-