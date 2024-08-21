Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024

Joseph Larry Douglas, 37, Boston, improper equipment; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; careless driving; resisting arrest; operating on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,300 cash, $10,000 surety. Booked at 4:58 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Edward Gore, 23, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Sherwyn Riddle II, 43, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Marshall Curtsinger, 38, Chaplin, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Edman Holsclaw, 48, Bardstown, speeding, 20 mph over limit; operating on a suspended license; possession license when privileges are revoked. No bond. Booked at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

