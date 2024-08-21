Opinion: A nation at a crossroads: Will we choose life or death?

By CANDY MASSARONI

State Representative



Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 — I am deeply troubled that a national convention would openly embrace Planned Parenthood, not only promoting its agenda but even going so far as to offer mobile services for medical abortions and the morning-after pill. How did we get to this point?

REP. CANDY MASSARONI

There was a time when our nation seemed to have a consensus on the issue of abortion, encapsulated in the phrase “safe, legal, and rare.” Even those who supported abortion rights recognized its moral complexity, treating it as a difficult choice, not something to be celebrated.

But the evolution of the abortion debate in this country has taken a disturbing turn. We’ve gone from cautious acceptance to a culture that now promotes “shout your abortion,” encouraging public celebration of a procedure that ends a human life. And now, with mobile abortion vans making their appearance at a national convention, it feels as though the sanctity of life has been entirely disregarded.

Let me be clear: my values are deeply rooted in my faith. I depend wholeheartedly on Jesus Christ, who teaches that every human life is sacred and made in God’s image, from the moment of conception. For this reason, I believe in the right to life—without exception.

In our Republic, people hold different views on complex issues; that diversity of thought is a cornerstone of our nation’s foundation. However, when we as a society begin to trivialize or even commercialize something as serious as abortion, we are walking a dangerous path. What kind of message does this send to our children? What kind of future are we building when the value of life itself becomes negotiable?

This November, the decision is in your hands. We are at a crossroads, and the direction we choose will have profound implications for generations to come.

Will we choose to honor the sanctity of life, or will we continue down this road where life is treated as disposable and our values are sacrificed for the sake of convenience?

I stand firm in my convictions, but ultimately, the choice rests with you, the voters. What kind of nation do we want to be? Let your voice be heard, and let it be a voice for life.

-30-