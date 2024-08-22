County Clerk’s office announces location of voting centers ahead of the Nov. election



NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 — The Nelson County Clerk’s office announced Tuesday changes to the number of polling places and their location for Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

There will be no polling locations at individual precincts; instead, there will be eight voting centers spread across Nelson County. Residents will be able to vote at any one of the eight voting centers.

The eight voting centers will be located at:

Nelson County Public Library

Bardstown Elementary School

Parkway Baptist Church

Nelson Co. High School

New Haven School

Boston School

Coxs Creek School

Bloomfield Middle School

ABSENTEE VOTING. Voters who wish to use mail-in absentee ballots will need to have one of the following reasons to request an absentee ballot:



• Age, Illness, Disability

• Voter is in the Military or is the dependent of someone in the military.

• Voter currently resides overseas.

• College Student

• Voter will be outside of Nelson County on all days of excused in-person absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day.

The online portal to request a mail-in absentee ballot at govote.ky.gov opens on Sept. 21, 2024. The online portal will close on Oct. 22, 2024.

Voters can also call the Nelson County Clerk’s office starting Sept. 23, 2024 to request an absentee ballot (502) 348-1820 option 7.

IN-PERSON ABSENTEE VOTING. Voters with reasons to use in-person absentee voting may vote at the Nelson County Civic Center on the following dates: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 23, 25, 28, 29 and 30, and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24th.

Those who wish to vote absentee via in-person voting must have one of the following reasons that require them to vote absentee:

• Age, Illness, Disability

• Voter is in the Military or is the dependent of someone in the military.

• Voter currently resides overseas.

• College Student

• Voter will be outside of Nelson County on all days of early voting and Election Day.

EARLY VOTING. Voters will again have access to three days of early voting the week before the election.

Early voting will be available at the Nelson County Public Library from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2.

ELECTION DAY. All eight voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nelson County residents may vote at any one of the eight centers.

VOTING REGISTRATION DEADLINE. If you aren’t sure of the status of your voter registration, you can call the Nelson County Clark’s office at (502) 348-1820 option 7, or visit govote.ky.gov.

-30-