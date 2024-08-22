Obituary: Sheila Marie Nalley, 70, Elizabethtown

Sheila Marie Nalley, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at Kensington Nursing Home. She was a homemaker and attended St. Catherine Catholic Church.

She enjoyed crafts, baking, telling stories and jokes, and dancing. Her favorite song was “My Maria” by Brooks and Dunn.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Greenwell Locklin; one son, Frankie Nalley; and three siblings, John J. Locklin III, Diane Locklin and Margaret Todd Boone.

She is survived by her father, John J. Locklin Jr. (Mary); one sister, Mary Regina Locklin; two brothers, Mike Locklin and Tim (Sara) Locklin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The prayer service is noon Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home followed by graveside services at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

