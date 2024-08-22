Obituary: Connie Thompson Schickel, Bardstown

Connie Thompson Schickel of Bardstown, formerly of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at her home. She was born in Holy Cross, taught in Jefferson County Schools, and enjoyed her bridge and Parkinson’s support groups.

CONNIE THOMPSON SCHICKEL

She was preceded by two sisters, Doris (John) Johnson and June (Sonny) Hutchins; and one brother, Allan (Mary Gail) Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Tony Schickel; one daughter, Thayne (Jim) Bruszewski; two sisters, Mary (Bert) Spalding and Lynne (Phil) Bowling; one brother, Jim Thompson; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass is 11 am. .Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with a private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ursuline Sisters of St. Joseph, Maple Mount, KY 42356, or Catholic Charities.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-