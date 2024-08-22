Obituary: Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Ice, 65, Bardstown

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Ice, 65, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Aug. 29, 1958. She loved to garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Xavier and Lorene Ice; and one sister, Veronica Cowell.

She is survived by her fur baby and best friend, Pretty Girl; siblings, six sisters, Yvonne Jones and Nanc Embry, both of Bardstown, Bonnie Chapple of Texas, Elaine Flynn of North Carolina, Becky (Charlie) Gaflin of New Haven, and Mary Annette (James) Silcox of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Harold (Cathy) Ice of Tennessee and Dennis Ice of Bardstown; a very special friend, Savannah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

