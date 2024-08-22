Obituary: Clyde Grigsby ‘Billy’ Hopewell, 79, Taylorsville

Clyde Grigsby “Billy” Hopewell, 79, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Dec. 1, 1944, in Spencer County to the late Bernice Irene Thomas and Jerome Cull Hopewell.

He was a retired employee of Clarion maintenance department and Butler Store Equipment. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and served nine years in the National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Dennis Hopewell and William “Roy” Hopewell.

He is survived by two daughters, Misty Dawn (Ronald) Bramer of Fairfield and Kelly Marie (Michael) Hammond of Mount Washington; one son, Billy Jerome (Carol) Hopewell of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Tommy Franklin (Pamela) Hopewell of Salvisa; three half-brothers, Gary Wayne (Phyllis) Hopewell of Missouri, and Carol Lee Hopewell and James Carlton Hopewell both of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Barbara Hopewell of Versailles; 11 grandchildren, Dalton (Kaitlyn) Stallings, Dillon Stallings, Sara Williams, Dakota Faith (Mitchell) Palmer, Mackenzie Lee Hopewell, Paula Lynn Rowland, Charles David Scott Mcbee, Jace Logan Hopewell, Pakstian Cheyenne Willis, Isabelle Marie Thompson, Joshua Scott (Hannah) Harper; and four great-grandchildren, Rylee Bingham, Avery Rowland, Nola Purvis and Sapphira Petty John.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Morrow officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

