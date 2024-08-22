Obituary: Paul E. Parrish, 68, Bloomfield

Paul E. Parrish, 68, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at U of L Hospital at Jewish. He was born Nov. 19.1955, in Louisville to the late Donald Wesley and Pauline Joyce Marshall Parrish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Paula Donn Parrish; and one brother, John Parrish.

He was an electrical engineer. He loved being called “Papaw.” He enjoyed fishing, hiking, and going to the race track. He was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church and Bloomfield American Legion Post 288. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by two daughters, Jessica McQueen and Stevie Benge, both of Louisville; one son, Chris Parrish of Crestwood; one sister, Donna Parrish of Louisville; four grandchildren, Marshall Parrish, Julia Parrish, Jackson Parrish, and Frankie McQueen.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by his family.

A celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Bloomfield American Legion Post 288 and in Paul’s words “the festivities will be from 2:00 to 6:00pm.”

The Houghlin Funeral in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

