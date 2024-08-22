Obituary: Bennie Franklin Hardin, 79, Taylorsville

Bennie Franklin Hardin, 79, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Norton Brownsbo Hospital. He was born July 16, 1945, in Taylorsville to the late Curtis and Catherine Bolin Hardin.

BENNIE FRANKLIN HARDIN

He was a retired employee of General Electric after 35 years and was a member of New Hope Tabernacle. He enjoyed mowing the yard, riding his tractor and loved his dogs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Stevens Hardin; one sister, Wanda Hardin; three brothers, Larry Dale Hardin, Darrell Wayne Hardin, and Ole Buck Hardin; and 2 fur babies, Bonder and Diamond.

He is survived by one daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Blackburn of Taylorsville; three siblings, Mousie Hardin of Taylorsville, Shirley Aubrey of Jeffersontown and Ronnie (Carmen) Hardin of Taylorsville; one grandson, Mikie “Buddy” Blackburn of Taylorsville; and two fur babies, Dixie and Squirrel.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Joe Vires officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 8:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-