Obituary: Joyce Janes, 84

Joyce Janes, 84, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend.

JOYCE JANES

She was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Chaplin to Winford Grover and Carrie Sweazy Ockerman. She was a beacon of love, kindness, and unwavering patience throughout her life.

She shared 62 beautiful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Jackie Lee Janes. Their love story was one of unwavering commitment and deep affection, a true partnership that weathered every storm and celebrated every joy. Jackie’s devotion to his wife was evident in every moment they spent together, especially during the last two years as he lovingly sat by her side at Cooper Trail Memory Care, providing comfort and care during her battle with Alzheimer’s. Their bond was a shining example of what it means to love and cherish in both sickness and in health.

A gifted musician, she had a lifelong love of music. Her talent for playing the piano was nothing short of remarkable. Even as she bravely battled Alzheimer’s, she could still “tickle the ivories” with the grace and skill of a seasoned professional. Her music brought joy to all who had the pleasure of listening.

She dedicated more than 33 years of her life to teaching, nurturing, and inspiring countless students. She was not only an educator but also a mentor who left a lasting impact on the lives of many. Her compassion and patience in the classroom were a testament to her kind and gentle nature.

Her life was deeply rooted in her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a devoted Christian who found strength, peace, and joy in her relationship with the Lord. Her unwavering love for Jesus was evident in the way she lived her life, always embodying His teachings of love, kindness, and forgiveness. Joyce faithfully served at Bloomfield Methodist Church where she played the piano and organ for over 65 years and also served as pianist for the Bloomfield Living Christmas Tree for 25 years. Her dedication to her faith and her church community was unwavering, and she found great fulfillment in serving through her musical talents.

She will be remembered as the kindest and most gentle soul, whose life was filled with love, music, and a deep commitment to those she cared for. She leaves behind a legacy of grace, kindness, and beautiful music that will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn O. Parish.

She is survived by one daughter, Jill Janes Krimm (Shane); one son, Jeremy Janes (Amy), who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts; seven grandchildren, Justin Hill, Jacob Hill, Zachary Janes, Emma Janes, Taylor Janes, Kody Krimm and Kole Krimm; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Avery, Olivia, and Madelyn Joy, each of whom brought immense joy to her life.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with the Rev. Diana Flora and Bro. Jerry Pile officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-