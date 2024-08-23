Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 21-22, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024

Jason Lee Nichols, 49, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $4,000 cash. Booked at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Ray Antoine Calbert, 47, Bardstown, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond. Booked at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Damon Jarome Hobbs, 25, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Dawn Baker, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; engangering the welfare of a minor; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024

Jason Ramond Livers, 48, New Haven, speeding, 4 mph over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance first-degree (cocaine). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gery Eugene Childers Jr., 34, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property. No bond. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Jalee Edward Humphrey, 39, Lawrenceburg, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,600 cash. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sidney Neal Donahue, 27, Loretto, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

David Barry Greyling, 53, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

-30-