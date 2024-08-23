Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Nalley, 72, formerly of Bardstown

Mary Elizabeth Nalley, 72, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones in Chicago. She was born Jan. 27, 1952, in Bardstown. She most recently lived in Palatine, Ill.

MARY ELIZABETH NALLEY

She enjoyed traveling to Florida and Michigan with Hank Joda. In her free time, she loved bowling, crocheting, playing raffles/lottery, shopping and making crafts for everyone. She always liked to cook for the holidays, and she always made enough to feed an army. She loved her family very much and would go out of her way for everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Frankie” Nalley; her parents, Willie Hillard and Goldie Burke; five sisters, Margaret Louise Moore, Wanda Sue Rubino, Barbara Jean Hillard, Myrtle Irene Lucas and Maudie Hanson; and two brothers, William Hillard and Jimmy Guy Hillard.

She is survived by one daughter. Penny (Remon) Knowlton; one son, Joseph “JJ” (Jenny) Nalley; four siblings, Billy Ray Hillard, Lupie Hillard, Jeanette Hillard and Billy Jack Hillard; eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Jeremy, Tessa, Christian, Matthew, Zachary and Madyson; and six great-grandchildren, Colton, Mackenzie, Emma, Ezekiel, Koa and Avery.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

