Obituary: Frankie Fultz, 63, Bardstown

Frankie Fultz, 63, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 3, 1961, in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernadine Janes; one sister, Brenda Bryant; and one brother, Frank Janes.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John “Moose” Fultz; one daughter, Ashley Downs of Bardstown; two sons, Jonathan “Heart” Fultz and his fiance’ Tiffany Valentine, and Gatlin (Aubrey) Fultz, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Rebecca Fultz of Bullitt County and Debbie Williams of Sonora; seven grandchildren, Kaden, Lorena, Damion, Dyllen, Syles, Celeste, and Shanna; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy House officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

