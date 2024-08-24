Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Justin Michael Estes, 37, Lebanon Junction, speeding, 21 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance card; no registration receipt. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Wayne Denny, 37, Simpsonville, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ahlontrae Cyvevon Wright-Jorden, 25, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto, $10,000 to less than $1 million value (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from vehicle, $500 to less than $1,000 value; criminal mischief, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 to less than $1,000 value. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:17 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brad L. Mims, 37, Bardstown, fugitive warrant (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 11:29 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Allen Douglas, 37, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 2:48 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinton Michael Jones, 33, Springfield, flagrant non-support; contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Stoll Stith, 40, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 5:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-