Obituary: Larry Dell Stucker, 78, Taylorsville

Larry Dell Stucker, 78, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Oldham County to the late Lula Edna Ingram (later Derry) and Delbert Keylan Stucker. He was a retired registered nurse who also spent several years as a farmer.

Over the course of their 57-1/2 years of marriage, they raised two children in the Christian faith, supported each other through nursing school and subsequent careers, and extensively remodeled several of their family homes. He was an avid reader and a great lover of music, his tastes in both books and music were vast and he had a true appreciation for the creative spirit. He enjoyed woodworking, cabinet and furniture making and restoration, gardening, general tinkering and working with his hands. He loved a good rolled oyster and a good fish sandwich.

A compassionate man, Larry enjoyed his work providing care for his patients and their families as a registered nurse who specialized for several years in both intensive/critical care and geriatric psych. Prior to working as a nurse, he practiced the same level of care and compassion while tending to his livestock as a farmer. Kindness, respect, humility and humor were the keys to his success as a caregiver as well as in his general life.

In retirement, he enjoyed grilling and smoking meats, and finding and testing new recipes with his wife and family. From the comfort of a porch swing or glider, he enjoyed sharing familiar stories or discussing current events in intimate moments of back porch fellowship while looking out over a freshly mowed backyard full of the flowers and vegetables that he tended. He took great delight in watching wildlife, the hummingbirds darting around the feeders and observing the wide variety of birds that populated the quirky and charming birdhouses that he had fashioned with his own hands. He was an honest man, a hard worker and a true friend.

He is survived by wife, Sherry Henry Stucker of Taylorsville; one daughter, Tracy Stucker (Timothy) Maxwell of Richmond; one son, Joseph Stucker of Louisville;



one sister, Kathy Derry Day of Louisville; one brother, William Harvey (Sherrill) Stucker of Louisville; one stepbrother, Russell (Laverne) Derry of Crown Point, Ind.; three granddaughters Tiffany Maxwell, Tory Maxwell and Trinity Maxwell, all of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request there will not be a public funeral service or visitation. Please join the family in remembering him fondly and often.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

