Obituary: Ronald G. ‘Stoney’ Stone, 76, Bardstown

Ronald G. “Stoney” Stone, 76, of Bardstown, died at his home Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, O.J. Stone Jr. and Mary Lucy Hutchins Stone.

He is survived by one son, Gary (Mandy) Stone; and one granddaughter, Morgan Stone; three brothers, David (Gary) Stone of Louisville, Glen (Mona) Stone and Andy (Terri) Stone of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great-nephews.

He wore many hats and was a hard-working journeyman in many trades including tool and die, real estate, financial planning, home building and he was a successful business owner. His favorite job was undoubtedly owning and operating “Stoney’s Bar” because he was able to interact and have fun with his friends and loyal customers weekly. His personal pastimes included riding his Harleys and UK sports. He will be missed by all who knew him.

His Celebration of Life is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

