Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 23-24, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Justin Tyler Hardin, 33, Coxs Creek, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $400 cash. Booked at 10:52 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024

Hugo Armando Call, 25, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jarek Shane Coulter, 26, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 6:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bobby Bryant McCoy, 36, Hustonville, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; wanton endangerment – police officer – first-degree; possession of marijuana; no insurance; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates. No bond. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Herman Lee Pilkerton, 59, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-